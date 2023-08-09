Rev Osei Kofi details his role in construction of Tema Harbour

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars legend, Rev Osei Kofi, has narrated how he and his father contributed to the construction of the Tema Habour.



The Asante Kotoko legend shared that he was forced to resort to being a bus conductor for his father who was a truck driver after he was been sidelined from playing with a community team in Tema.



Speaking at the maiden edition of the Gomoa East District Football Association awards night and gala, he said the fear of not landing a good job due to his diminutive stature made him want to join a community football team.



"When I went to Tema, look at my size and imagine me at that time, I went for a job hunt. (But) right behind me (where he lived) there was a park. For three months, whenever they(the football team) lined up and I joined, they would count and when they get to me they would say 'small boy, sit down.'



"So I decided to become a conductor. My father was a driver, he used to transport dynamite from Takoradi to Tema for the harbor construction. So the Tema harbor I can say I contributed to its construction," he said.



Despite his adversities, Osei Kofi's love for football never dipped as he fought on to get his breakthrough in the community team where he first played as a right full-back.



He later joined Hearts of Oak before securing a move to Asante Kotoko where he made a name for himself as one of the best dribblers the country has ever.



Osei Kofi won two Africa Cup of Nations trophies - 1963 and 1965. He also won Ghana Premier League three times as well as a host of other honours in his career that he spent in Ghana.







EE/KPE