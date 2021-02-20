Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Returning to Córdoba is something unique for me- Razak Braimah

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah

Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Braimah is delighted with his return to Córdoba to face his former club in the Spanish Segunda league.



Braimah spent four years with Córdoba before leaving for South Africa to play for Mamelodi Sundowns.



The 33-year-old returned to Spain in 2019 to join Linares, a club he helped gain promotion to the Segunda B last season.



Currently, Linares top group 4 of the Segunda B table, and Braimah is hoping to help them secure another promotion but standing in their way this weekend is his former club Córdoba.



"Returning to El Arcángel is something unique, it will give me great joy to play again in what was my home for four years," said the goalkeeper ahead of Sunday’s game.



Braimah has the cleanest sheets in the league with 8 out of 14 matches. He has conceded only 10 goals this season.