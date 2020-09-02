Sports News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Retired goalie William Amamoo ready to give back to Ghana

Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo has expressed his readiness to return to Ghana and help the national team with his experience.



The 35-year old enjoyed a very good career between 2000 to 2016. Currently not actively playing, he has become a coach and is with Swedish side Gefle.



In an interview, William Amamoo who played for the Black Stars in the past has disclosed that he is open to returning to Ghana to give back to the national team with his knowledge in goalkeeping.



“My late father one day advised me that I should not turn my back to my country whenever I'm needed to serve”, the goalie said.



He added, “So anytime Ghana call me to help the national team with my experience and knowledge in goalkeeping, I will gladly accept it”.



Before leaving the shores of Ghana, William Amamoo played for the likes of Liberty Professionals, Dawu Youngstars, as well as Heart of Lions.

