Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Results of the Ghana Premier League after matchday 10

Logo of Ghana Premier League Logo of Ghana Premier League

Below are the matchday ten of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played over the weekend.

Accra: Legon Cities 5-2 Ashgold

Nasiru Moro - Yaw Annor

Jonah Attuquaye

Baba Mahama

David Cudjoe

Berekum: Chelsea 0-0. Hearts

Accra: Olympics 0-0 Karela

Tarkwa: Medeama 2-1 Inter Allies

Abass Mohammed (2) - Nafiu Souleymane

Cape Coast: Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA

Albert Hammond - Daniel Owusu

Dawu: Dreams 4-1 Liberty

Agyenim Boateng (2) - Daniel Antwi

Joseph Esso (2)

Techiman: Wonders 1-0 King Faisal

Prince Okraku

Elmina: Sharks 2-1 Bechem

Tahiru Mensah - Moro Salifu

Ishmael Hammond

