Results of the Ghana Premier League after matchday 10

Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021
Source: GNA
Below are the matchday ten of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played over the weekend.
Accra: Legon Cities 5-2 Ashgold
Nasiru Moro - Yaw Annor
Jonah Attuquaye
Baba Mahama
David Cudjoe
Berekum: Chelsea 0-0. Hearts
Accra: Olympics 0-0 Karela
Tarkwa: Medeama 2-1 Inter Allies
Abass Mohammed (2) - Nafiu Souleymane
Cape Coast: Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA
Albert Hammond - Daniel Owusu
Dawu: Dreams 4-1 Liberty
Agyenim Boateng (2) - Daniel Antwi
Joseph Esso (2)
Techiman: Wonders 1-0 King Faisal
Prince Okraku
Elmina: Sharks 2-1 Bechem
Tahiru Mensah - Moro Salifu
Ishmael Hammond