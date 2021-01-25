Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Results of the Ghana Premier League after matchday 10

Below are the matchday ten of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) played over the weekend.



Accra: Legon Cities 5-2 Ashgold



Nasiru Moro - Yaw Annor



Jonah Attuquaye



Baba Mahama



David Cudjoe



Berekum: Chelsea 0-0. Hearts



Accra: Olympics 0-0 Karela



Tarkwa: Medeama 2-1 Inter Allies



Abass Mohammed (2) - Nafiu Souleymane



Cape Coast: Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA



Albert Hammond - Daniel Owusu



Dawu: Dreams 4-1 Liberty



Agyenim Boateng (2) - Daniel Antwi



Joseph Esso (2)



Techiman: Wonders 1-0 King Faisal



Prince Okraku



Elmina: Sharks 2-1 Bechem



Tahiru Mensah - Moro Salifu



Ishmael Hammond