Results of MTN FA Cup round of 64 matches

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021
Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated lower tier BYFA in their MTN FA Cup round 64 clash at the Gyamfi Park on Wednesday by 2-0 with goals from Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Keyekeh.
Whiles Hearts of Oak, made light work of struggling Liberty Professionals with a resounding 3-0 victory but there were surprises as Division One League Tema Youth walloped Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies by 5-1.
Another lower tier side Phar Rangers also beat Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 drawn game.
With another Division One side Skyy FC also knocking out Premier league side Ebusua Dwarfs.
MTN FA CUP ROUND OF 64 RESULTS:
King Faisal 0-1 Ashgold
Hearts Of Oak 3-0 Liberty Professionals
Tema Youth 5-1 Inter Allies
Aduana Stars 1-0 Eleven Wonders
Eleven Wise 0-1 Medeama Sc
Skyy FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs
WAFA 4-0 Akatsi All Stars
Phar Rangers 2-2(4-2) Dreams Fc
Berekum Chelsea 4-1 Tano Bofoakwa
Elmina Sharks 2-0 Metro
Asante Kotoko 2-0 BYF