Results don’t reflect investment board is making on Hearts of Oak - Vincent Odotei Sowah

Sports News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei says the board’s investment is not reflecting the performances they expect on the field.



The Phobians have won just three of the 13 Ghana Premier League matches they have played this season.



Hearts of Oak are also without a substantive head coach following the sacking of Martin Koopyehich has now become the conversation in town.



The Phobians are set to clash with the Porcupine Warriors in the Matchday 13 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



But Mr Sowah Odotei says they will exhibit a good performance against their bitterest rivals this weekend.



"We will give a very good account of ourselves against Asante Kotoko even though we are going through rough patches," he told Asempa FM.



"We are confident of the potential of this team and we will give a good account of ourselves.



"The fans should not panic because we will put together a good team to deliver against Asante Kotoko. The fans should stay calm and I know we will deliver against Asante Kotoko.



"The league is competitive but we will give a good account of ourselves. Our performance does not reflect our investment but we will come good on Sunday," he added.