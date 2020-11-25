Sports News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Rest in Peace: Ghanaians pay tribute to Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack

The news of the sudden death of world football and Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona has taken social media particularly micro-blogging site Twitter by surprise.



The 1986 FIFA World Cup hero suffered a cardiac arrest at a home in Tigre, Argentina according to multiple reports by the Argentine media and CNN.



Maradona had been recuperating from the removal of a blood clot on the brain.

Born in the Villa Fiorito area on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Maradona made his professional football debut while still aged 15 with Argentinos Juniors in 1976 and rose from there to become a world football legend.



Ghanaians on social media upon hearing the news of Diego’s death have used the platform to mourn him and send their message of condolences.



Others have also decided to celebrate “The God of Naples” by reliving memories of him.



See below some social media reactions to the death of Diego Armando Maradona:







I know say the indomie generation no meet this Legend when him dey ball, only him go dribble the whole opponent team

RIP Diego Mararona Rest in football ?? pic.twitter.com/PysBHJKu8h — ???????????????????? ???????? (@Filaman19) November 25, 2020

A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family.

Diego Sinagra, Giannina Maradona, Dalma Maradona, Jana Maradona, Fernando maradona. RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/NzwEKgO3nl — achieve (@Pretty_dymphna) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace legend ???????????????????????? maradona goes home ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/GtUo03uw09 — Shatta Dede (KroboLady ???????????) (@ShattaDede) November 25, 2020

RIP Diego Maradona ????????. Why is 2020 taking away all the Legends we've got. ???? Your hand of God's goal against England is my best world cup moment!???? pic.twitter.com/GFG6ddVp9c — ????? broken_heart ???????????????????????? (@broken_heart490) November 25, 2020

Maradona????????.Gave my young mind so much joy as a kid. Cha had the game and carried teams in ways very few have even come close to. Like most geniuses he was flawed but that's what set him apart. I will miss him . — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) November 25, 2020

The man with the Hand of God

RIP

Legend pic.twitter.com/ToWKwCsyk0 — Danny Jr???? (@iam_dannyjr) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona is dead ????. Shatta Wale to record a song for him is over 5.5???? — KOJO BANKZ ???????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) November 25, 2020

I hear Diego Maradona has passed on.

2020 is such a year to remember.



Rest In Peace legend. ???? pic.twitter.com/CxGzCaeehi — KOJO Prempeh (@kojoprempeh_) November 25, 2020

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, a source close to his family confirms.



Regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game, he became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986. https://t.co/Ze1KUKGffC — CNN (@CNN) November 25, 2020

I am white or black. I'll never be grey in my life - Diego Maradona



Rest in Glory , Maradona ?????????. pic.twitter.com/T80VrlJMWY — Joseph???????????????? (@joeydephoto) November 25, 2020

RIP Legend Diego Maradona... Can't even imagine how Messi feels right now???????? pic.twitter.com/ooQfBkvp6S — Chief Tade???? (@ThespianTee) November 25, 2020

Legend of the game. RIP https://t.co/JnYjWS2zFL — god ? (@kofi_ye) November 25, 2020

Argentina’s Diego Maradona is in the Hand Of God Now! Rest on legend ????



Kobe, Chadwick and all the lost souls at lekki toll gate... Rest In Peace ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2ZVXqwweEr — OLAMIDE ? (@Olamiide_) November 25, 2020

Football legend Diego Maradona dies after suffering heart attack, the Argentine great was 60

RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/gXBWX3VbNh — ijoba money???? (@baddestcash_) November 25, 2020

