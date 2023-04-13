You are here: HomeSports2023 04 13Article 1748417

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#Respectthelegend - Social media users launch campaign to defend Stephen Appiah amid attacks

Some Ghanaians on social media have called on Ghana Football Association officials to show maximum respect in their response to the views expressed by former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah.

The #Respectthelegend has seen a few tweets showing support and entreating the officials to be more mindful in their reactions.

Meanwhile, other users without using the hashtag have also tweeted to back Stephen Appiah.

Ghanaians' support comes in response to some GFA officials being accused of going beyond the mark in their reaction to Stephen Appiah's assertion that football should be run by footballers and not persons who speak big grammar.

Appiah, who led Ghana to their first World Cup appearance, has been topical after expressing concern about former footballers being sidelined in football administration in Ghana.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak," he told Sompa FM.

Nana Oduro Sarfo, GFA Executive member, while citing Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto'o as an example, scolded the former Juventus that being a legend is not enough to become a football administrator rather he should get educated.

“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he told Onua FM.



