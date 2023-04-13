Respectthelegend - Social media users launch campaign to defend Stephen Appiah amid attacks

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Some Ghanaians on social media have called on Ghana Football Association officials to show maximum respect in their response to the views expressed by former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah.



The #Respectthelegend has seen a few tweets showing support and entreating the officials to be more mindful in their reactions.



Meanwhile, other users without using the hashtag have also tweeted to back Stephen Appiah.



Ghanaians' support comes in response to some GFA officials being accused of going beyond the mark in their reaction to Stephen Appiah's assertion that football should be run by footballers and not persons who speak big grammar.



Appiah, who led Ghana to their first World Cup appearance, has been topical after expressing concern about former footballers being sidelined in football administration in Ghana.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak," he told Sompa FM.



Nana Oduro Sarfo, GFA Executive member, while citing Cameroon FA boss Samuel Eto'o as an example, scolded the former Juventus that being a legend is not enough to become a football administrator rather he should get educated.



“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he told Onua FM.







Below are some reactions by Ghanaians on social media





With what some of you are writing about @StephenAppiah



I’m heart broken Kindly respect him.



Kwadwo Sheldon | Partey| Ghost | #BisaKdeiXGRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Or1ZVmEZnp — Joe Okyere Dewryta Itaalia (@MrWotowoto) April 11, 2023

Kurt's surrogates are the most intolerant stooges I've ever come across. They attacked Joe Addo, before the World Cup, when he shared his honest opinion about Otto Addo. It's now the turn of Stephen Appiah. Indeed, if you want to test a man's character, give him power. — Nana Kwame Ackom™ (@TheRealAckom) April 11, 2023

Stephen Appiah was down to earth to everyone, exhibited great leadership character in his days as a captain of the black stars. Academics is nothing until discipline takes the center stage.. This trend is becoming a new normal, must we crucify our legends for sharing opinions? — ISAAC OBENG ADDO (@ISAACOBENGADDO1) April 12, 2023

@StephenAppiah deserves to be around the BS more than ameenou and the purported chief of staff



This is ???????? from that ???? https://t.co/zyaEydsjVX — His Servant 6192 (@Julius12363229) April 12, 2023

What @StephenAppiah has done for Ghana ????????, even if God gives you 200years you can't do even half of his achievements in Ghana ???????? Football. Old please respect yourself in peace wai#RespectTheLegend pic.twitter.com/CXeOYqLkrz — Kweku Sammi ????❤???????? (@osae27) April 12, 2023

Absolute disrespect ????????????

When they get position, nothing else matters to them — Amass Richard???? (@AmassRichard3) April 12, 2023

Why must we always crush down our legends when they are speaking the truth? Ghana must be the "only" country in the world where they dont like the truth. Ghana's mentality must change and stop that "u have insulted us" nonsense — Mensah Nyarko (@Narh98) April 12, 2023

It’s not unfair until you realise none of those telling these guys to go to school went to (the relevant) school… — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) April 12, 2023

