RespectTheReferee: Police assures referees of unending security

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Accra Regional Operations Commander of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwasi Ofori has guaranteed the safety of referees during match days.



Acknowledging “it is true we have recorded isolated incidents where fans attacked referees”, ACP Kwasi Ofori motioned that the safety of all persons on the football field, including referees is their priority.



Regardless of these unfortunate incidents happening, the Assistant Commissioner of Police assured that the Police will keep on with their good work for Ghana, the football fraternity and all sporting disciplines. “We will protect referees, match commissioners, the players and football fans”, he said.



On his accord, during pre-match conferences, the police shares their security arrangements with the opposing teams and match officials. “We tell them the number of police officers who will patrol the stadium according to the expected spectator turnout. These officers are then segmented and mapped for the safety of all on the field’.



He revealed that the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) of the Police service is the arm responsible for policing the various stadiums across the country. “They are well versed in security procedure and activities and are well equipped to prevent any disasters at our stadia.



ACP Kwasi Ofori made this known at the launch of Happy98.9FM’s #RespectTheReferee campaign.



With the increasing cases of violence and hooliganism against match officials in recent times becoming worrying, Happy98.9FM has started the #RespectTheReferee campaign.



The educational and advocacy campaign for referees in Ghana football will take stakeholders in the sport’s fraternity through the rules and right processes to seek redress for unfair match officiating rather than resorting to violence.