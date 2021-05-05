Respect is reciprocal - Asante Kotoko chairman hits back at Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Deputy Chairman of the National Circles Committee [NCC] of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Danquah, has taken a swipe at Asamoah Gyan for describing the fans of Kotoko as 'hypocrites'.



The legendary Ghana striker described the fans of the Porcupine Warriors as hypocrites after he was booed on Saturday in Legon Cities home defeat to the Reds in the matchday 22 game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Nana Kwame Danquah, Gyan is a professional player who has played to the highest level and should understand some of the behaviours of fans, live above them, and be careful of his utterances and reactions.



“Who told him that we mention his name when we travel outside, does his name guarantee visa acquisition?’’ he asked in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Mr. Danquah also said he [Asamoah Gyan] is not the only player who has played Black Stars and has returned to play in the Ghana Premier League.



Gyan said the fans mention his name when they travel outside Ghana and come back to attack him.



But Mr. Danquah, who did not take Gyan’s comment lightly, said: “Respect is reciprocal, these same supporters cheered him on when he was warming up.”



