Soccer News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Repeat same performance next season - Palace captain tells Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew says he will be back next season with bigger ambitions

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has praised Jordan Ayew for winning the Players' Player of the season award after a fine campaign with the Eagles.



The Ghana international bagged three awards including the topmost accolade, the Player of the Season.



His goal against West Ham United was voted best goal of the season, with captain Milivojevic describing Ayew as amazing and urging him to repeat the same feat next season.



"When you win Players’ Player of the Season, that has the biggest vote in my opinion," said Luka Milivojevic.



"It’s something you deserve this season. I think you’ve been amazing, you deserve it, so congratulations and hope to repeat again next season - we need you!," he added.



Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew says he will be back next season with bigger ambitions.



"I’m really, really pleased and happy. Obviously this season was a good one for me personally and for the club, because we got our targets very early. I’d like to thank the fans as well, because they’ve been amazing. It’s been a good season," said Ayew.



"We come back next season with big ambitions and we want to start in a very, very good way and finish higher than this season."

