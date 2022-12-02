Repeat our sterling performance in 2010; play your hearts out - Stephen Appiah to Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Former Blacks Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has sent a special message and word of encouragement to Ghana as they come against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.



Appiah who was among the great Black Stars squad whose dream of qualifying to the semi-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was shattered by Uruguay in a painful defect has spoken.



According to Stephen Appiah, the entire country is focused on the game that will be the ticket to progress to the Round of 16



In a viral tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "Today the country’s quest to repeat our Sterling performance in 2010 and go further has been placed on your shoulders. Though it may seem tough, note that we are all in this battle together. Play your hearts out, keep the faith and God will see us through. Good luck our heroes."



Social media users have termed the game as a revenge match for the Ghanaian side who are bent on defeating the Uruguayans and 'paying back' Luis Alberto Suárez for his infamous handball that blocked a goal from Dominic Adiyiah.





