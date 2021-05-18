Renovation of Baba Yara Sports Stadium nears completion

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is nearing completion months after it was shut down.



The 40,0000 seater stadium has been under renovation since 2020 February.



The renovation works forced Asante Kotoko and King Faisal to relocate to new home grounds prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors opted for the Accra Sports Stadium as their home grounds but have moved to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium for the second round of the season while King Faisal staged their home games at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Concerns have been raised about when the stadium will be ready for use.



However, pictures have emerged of how the stadium will look like after the facelift.



Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif speaking to Citi TV disclosed all necessary works should be completed by July.



Asante Kotoko and King Faisal are expected to return to their home grounds for the 2021/22 football season.