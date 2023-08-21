Remo Stars were defensively disciplined - Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a match characterized by tactical ability and strategic execution, Medeama emerged triumphant against Remo Stars in a nail-biting encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.



The disciplined defensive performance displayed by Remo Stars during the game did not go unnoticed by Medeama's coach, Evans Adotey.



Despite their defensive stance, Medeama managed to secure a slender 1-0 victory over the Nigerian team, setting the stage for an intriguing second leg.



With the advantage now firmly in their grasp, Medeama strides confidently into the next phase of the encounter.



"When you look at the other side too maybe they were defensively also disciplined. They picked the 50-50 balls the aerial balls they were first to the balls," he said after the game.



"They came in physically you could see they were not too close to how we saw them happen in the game.



"If they are not scoring today maybe look at the other side too their defensive network also good that gave them 1-0 defeat,"