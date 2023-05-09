Remembering May 9 Disaster: Five times hooliganism rocked Ghana football

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Exactly 22 years ago, Ghana recorded one of the most tragic events in its history when over 126 football fans lost their lives at the Accra Sports Stadium.



On that fateful day (Wednesday, May 9, 2001) thousands of football fans thronged the Accra Sports Stadium to watch two of Ghana’s biggest clubs square off in a football game.



However, chaos broke when Hearts of Oak resurrected in the second half to score two late goals, courtesy of a brace from marksman Ishmael Addo after Asante Kotoko had already opened the score through Lawrence Adjei in the first half.



Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko who were unhappy with the officiating on the day resorted to throwing plastic seats, bottles and other missiles onto the pitch to express their fury.



The police in their quest to calm the situation, fired tear gas into the crowd, causing panic and stampede which resulted in 116 deaths due to compressive asphyxia and 10 deaths due to trauma.



In spite of all the education, reminders and sensitization to eradicate hooliganism, the act continues to be a part of the Ghanaian game with many casualties recorded in the past decade.



Today, we look at five occurrences of hooliganism as we mark the 22nd anniversary of May 9



Assistant referee dies after being beaten by fans in 2014





Assistant referee Kwame Andoh Kyei suffered serious injuries after he was attacked while running the line during a lower-tier match between Gold Stars and Naa Joe United in Bordie on 2nd March. At age 21, he passed away days after the unfortunate incident happened.



The GFA in a statement said, “He was regarded as one of the association’s most promising up-and-coming referees and was highly respected by his peers.”



Irate fans of Hearts of Oak flood pitch with objects in 2016



A cracking encounter between Hearts of Oak and Wa All Stars (now Legon Cities) at the Accra Sports Stadium on April, 3rd was marred by acts of hooliganism.



Hearts of Oak lost 3-1 to All-Stars. The angry fans of Hearts of Oak threw objects onto the field. The referee and his assistants were pelted with bottles and sachet water for some decisions they made which the fans were unhappy with.



The Phobians were handed a three-match home ban and fined GH¢ 12,000.



Referee Theresa Bremansu assaulted in 2019



Ghanaians were left dumbfounded when news broke out that a female referee had been attacked and assaulted during the first leg of the semi-final of the Women’s Special Competition in 2019 at the Army Park, Sunyani.



Theresa Bremansu, one of Ghana’s top-rated female referees, was beaten to a pulp by players and fans of Prison Ladies FC because she did not add injury time when the 90 minutes elapsed during a match against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged winners with a 1-0 score but had it not been the intervention of security personnel, Bremansu could have met her untimely death.



Prison Ladies were fined GH¢5,000 by the GFA.



Kotoko supporter shot in the eye in 2020



A Kotoko fan, Augustine Oppong was shot in the eye when Kotoko lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea in 2020, resulting in crowd violence.



The victim, Oppong Oppong received donations from Kotoko fans.



Kotoko were hit with a temporary ban by the GFA, and the fan, fortunately, underwent a successful surgery.



Samartex FC officials, players beaten by irate Skyy FC fans in 2022



Officials and players of FC Samartex 1996 were brutally attacked by supporters of Skyy FC in a Division One League match in Daboase.



Though the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate, fans of Skyy FC chose to beat up some players and officials for that late equalizer.



A report was filed by Samartex with the police, but no arrest was made. The GFA handed an immediate home ban to Skyy, which ultimately cost them a promotion to the top flight.



Samartex FC General Manager Edmund Ackah after he was attacked said, “Hooliganism in football is a problem that continues to plague the sport globally, and Ghana is not immune to it. The May 9th disaster remains a dark chapter in Ghanaian football history, and it is essential to remember the lives lost and work towards preventing a repeat”



