You are here: HomeSports2022 11 25Article 1669067

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Remember Amartey in Cape Coast? - South Africans mock Ghana over Ronaldo's penalty

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ronaldo wheels away after scoring the contested penalty Ronaldo wheels away after scoring the contested penalty

South Africans on Twitter are reacting to circumstances surrounding a penalty that Portugal was awarded against Ghana at the ongoing World Cup.

They are pointing out to Ghana how painful penalty decisions can be when they are deemed unfair by the impacted team.

The Portuguese were awarded a penalty after referee Ismail Alfath spotted an offence in a challenge Mohammed Salisu put in against a Ronaldo run on goal.

The former Man United star subsequently converted the kick to give his side the lead in the game that took place on November 24 in the second match of Group H fixtures.

Most pundits have pointed to the fact that there was no contact between Salisu and Ronaldo and that the referee had to also refer to the Video Assistant Referee, VAR, which he did not.

The match ended 3 - 2 in favour of Portugal but the verdict on social media has been stern on FIFA and the referee.

South Africans are, however, pointing Ghanaian fans to an incident in Cape Coast last year when during the group qualifiers, a foul on Daniel Amartey resulted in a goal that put Ghana in a good qualification spot.

Their protests to FIFA were subsequently dismissed. Ghana went on to win a play-off against Nigeria to book their place at the World Cup.

See some of the reactions below:





















GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video