Remain hopeful - Prosper Narteh Ogum tells Kotoko fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has called on the fans to remain hopeful.



After two games played in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors are yet to record a win.



In their opener against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kotoko were held to a goalless game.



In their second game against Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN's Park, the Reds were stunned 2-1 over the weekend.



Kotoko now sit 17th on the league log after two games.



Ahead of their matchday three games against Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend, Prosper Narteh Ogum has charged the fans to be hopeful.



"You could see after the whistle their heads were up, there’s nothing like a drop in confidence," he said.



"We looked very confident, we are motivated. We’ve come, we did our best but we lost but I don’t think we disgraced ourselves.



When asked what fans should expect from the team against Karela United, Dr. Ogum stated, “They (fans) should be hopeful," he added.