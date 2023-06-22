You are here: HomeSports2023 06 22Article 1790417

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Disclaimer

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Relive Asamoah Gyan's six FIFA World Cup goals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Asamoah Gyan Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars legend, Asamoah Gyan officially announced his retirement from football. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

He left the 'field' after 18 years of service at home and across the world earning lots of plaudits, accolade and financial reward.

Ghana's all-time top scorer, in a statement said it was time to hang his jersey and boots.

Gyan scored 51 goals in 109 games during his international career with six of those goals being at the World Cup.

He is one of Africa's revered strikers, holding the record as Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.

He scored Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup in 2006 and scored the precious goal that sent the country to the quarter-final in 2010

The six goals were as follows:

Ghana vs. Czech Republic during Germany 2006

Serbia vs. Ghana – Germany 2006

Ghana vs. Australia – South Africa 2010

US vs. Ghana – South Africa 2010

Germany vs. Ghana – Brazil 2014

Portugal vs. Ghana – Brazil 2014

"...I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears...IT IS TIME...that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME.

"IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football," parts of his retirement statement read.

Asamoah Gyan enjoyed an fruitful career that started at Liberty Professional in 2003 and ended at Legon Cities in 2021, when he last played active football.

He played for 11 different clubs, including Liberty, Udinese, Modena F.C, Stade Rennais, Sunderland, Al Ain FC, Shanghai Port F.C, Shabab Al Ahli Club, Kayserispor, NorthEast United FC, and Legon Cities.

He played at seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, including two finals. Unfortunately, he lost both. He is Ghana's second-top scorer at the AFCON with 8 goals.





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb


To advertise with GhanaWeb


SARA

Newsleading news icon

Tsatsu Tsikata and AG Godfred Yeboah Dame

'This is beneath me, so I won't respond' - Inside Tsatsu's 'clash' with AG in court

Businessleading business icon

Pensioners protest against debt exchange programme at the Ministry of Finance

Our coupons are due every Monday – Pensioner bondholders announce new picketing days

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Popular Kumawood actor, Alex Kofi Adu wisely known as Agya Koo

Assin North by-election: No amount of propaganda will win NDC the seat – Agya Koo

Africaleading africa news icon

Buhari, wife Aisha and their two kids Yusuf and Hanan aboard the presidential jet

Medical tourism: How the Buharis spent 300 days outside Nigeria for healthcare

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Illegal mining in Ghana

Pulling down the veil on government’s involvement in 'galamsey' menace