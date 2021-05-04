You are here: HomeSports2021 05 04Article 1250740

Soccer News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Relegation-threatened Legon Cities will fight till the end - Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities forward Asamoah Gyan insists the club will fight till the end to survive premier league demotion.

The mega-rich club dropped to the relegation zone after defeat to Asante Kotoko last Saturday, leaving fans worried despite the huge investment.

Gyan who came on with seven minutes remaining could not rescue his team from defeat but has pledged to give his best in the remaining twelve matches.

“Any team that faces us will attest to the fact that we are a tough side. Also, we perform well against the big teams, so what we (should) focus on is there are some points we shouldn’t lose. So we will fight till the end in the 12 remaining matches,” he said after the game.

“Our fate is not sealed yet, although we are not in a favourable position, we will fight to the end,” Gyan added.

The Royals will next travel to Elmina to play Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 23.

