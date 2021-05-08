Relegated Sheffield Wednesday set to lose Ghanaian teen Charles Hagan

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sheffield Wednesday is set to lose Ghanaian teen sensation Charles Hagan following interests from clubs in the English championship and the Premier League.



The English-born Ghanaian is expected to receive a new contract from Sheffield Wednesday but following their demotion to league one, it is believed that the 19-year-old is considering other options.



Hagan has been playing for the U-23 team since he arrived from Chelsea in 2018.



The club wants to keep Hagan as there is a possibility of a mass exodus from their senior ranks after the 3-3 draw against Derby on Saturday confirmed their relegation.



Hagan, born to Ghanaian parents in England, signed professional terms last year.



He made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against Fulham back in September.