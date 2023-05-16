Relegated Kotoku Royals one of the best teams in GPL - Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Didi Dramani, the assistant coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has praised Kotoku Royals as one of the best teams in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The club has been relegated to the National Division One League just one season in the Ghanaian top flight.



The Oda-based club failed to survive the drop following a string of poor results under since the start of the season.



Despite their disappointing season, Dramani, who is a former coach of Kotoko, had only positive things to say about the team in an interview with Citi Sports.



He said, "Kotoku Royals, for me, are one of the best teams in the Ghana Premier League this season.



"Even though they finished at the bottom of the league, they played some of the best football I have watched this season. I have watched a lot of their games this season."



Kotoku Royals lost 2-0 to Great Olympics at the Sogakope Park two weeks ago, sealing their relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight.