Release clause remains sticking point in Brighton’s move to sign Kudus - Report

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

At the end of the week, Brighton & Hove Albion have not been able to reach an agreement with Mohammed Kudus for his signature.



Last weekend, the English Premier League outfit had an agreement with Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax for the signing of the talented Black Stars midfielder.



Despite talks with the player and his representatives since Monday, no agreement was reached.



As widely reported, this is because Mohammed Kudus and his representatives requested that a release clause be inserted into any deal he will sign.



Due to a disagreement over that request, Brighton & Hove Albion have not been able to sign the player. According to reports gathered from sources on Friday evening, the move by Brighton could collapse.



Meanwhile, Ajax remains open to the transfer of Mohammed Kudus although the club also wants him to stay for another season.



The club will let him go for a fee of €40 million equivalent to £34.5 million.