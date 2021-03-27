Rejuvenated GHALCA outdoor six committees

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Ghana League Clubs Association inaugurated six new committees in a ground-breaking reform for the football club's welfare body in Accra on Friday.



Highly esteemed personalities in the Ghanaian society have been drafted into the committee to offer practical ideas and direction for the improved condition of the welfare body.



The committee include Advocacy and International Relations, Business and Sponsorship, Legal, Constitutional Review, Competition and Events Committee and Education and Capacity Building Committee.



Head of Local Government Service and former Member of Parliament for Komenda-Edina-Ehuafo-Abirem Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur will chair the Advocacy and International Relations Committee.



Asante Kotoko board member Dr Kofi Abban will also chair the Business and Sponsorship Committee while Executive Committee member Dr Ransford Abbey will chair the Constitution Review Committee.



Medeama top lawyer Emmanuel Larbi Amoah will chair the legal committee while Greater Accra regional FA chairman Samuel Aboabire will be in charge of Competition and Event Committee.



The outstanding former Premier League Board chief Ashford Tetteh-Oku will also chair Education and Capacity Building Committee.



The various committees are expected to offer a practical support and direction for the welfare of members.



Check the various committees and their memberships below



ADVOCACY AND INT. RELATIONS



1.Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur – Chairman



2. Mr Fred Pappoe – Vice chairman



3. Dr Evans Aggrey Darkoh – Member



4. Mr Kwasi Agyeman – Member



5. Mr Frank Asiedu – Member



6. Mrs Doris Serwaa Gyamfi – Member



7. Mr Tamimu Issah – Member



BUSINESS AND SPONSORSHIP COMMITTEES



1. Dr Kofi Amoah Abban – Chairman



2. Mr Rex Danquah – Vice – chairman



3. Mr Christopher Demanya- Member



4. Mr Samuel Boakye Boateng- Member



5. Mr Martinson Obeng- Member



6. Ms. Juliet Barwuah – Member



7. Mr Elloeny Amande – Member



8. Mr Alex Ackumey- Member



9. Mr Vincent Boateng Akutsa



LEGAL COMMITTEE



1. Emmanuel Larbi Amoah Esq. – Chairman



2. Dennis Adjei Dwomoh Esq- Vice Chairman



3. Benedicta Lasi Esq- Member



4. Benedicta Mawusi Fianoo Esq – Member



5. Enam Dzakpasu Esq – Member



CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE



1. Dr Ransford Abbey – Chairman



2. Mr Jones Alhassan- Abu – Vice- Chairman



3 Lawyer Enam Dzakpasu – Member



4. Lawyer Kweku Eyiah – Member



5. Mr Oloboi Commodore



6. Mr Ashford Tettey-Oku – Member



COMPETITION & EVENTS COMMITTEE



1. Mr Samuel Aboabire – Chairman



2. Mr Takyi Arhin – Vice- Chairman



3. Mr Collins Amalo – Member



4. Mr Jonas Djane – Member



5. Nana Amankwah Kwakye – Member



6. Mr Felix Bewu – Member



7. Ms Anita Wiredu-Minta – Member



EDUCATION AND CAPACITY BUILDING COMMITTEE



1. Mr Ashford Tetteh -Oku – Chairman



2. Ms. Linda Ansong – Member



3. Mr James Essilfie- Member



4. Isaac Noah Asare- Member



5. Mr Ralph Gyambrah – Member



6. Mr Barimah Otuo Acheampong – Member



7. Eugene Jacquaye - Member