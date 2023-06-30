Reject unreasonable filing fee for GFA presidential race - Ntow Fianko to Congress

Sports News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has stirred a heated debate within the football community after submitting a proposal to raise the filing fee for the GFA presidential position from GHC 5,000 to GHC 50,000.



The contentious proposal will be a focal point of deliberations at an upcoming Congress meeting scheduled for July 10, 2023.



Ntow Fianko, a former Division One League Board Chairman, has emerged as a vocal opponent of the fee hike.



Fianko strongly believes that the proposed increase is exorbitant and will discourage well-intentioned individuals from participating in the presidential race, thus hindering Ghana's progress in football administration.



“How do people who have the interest of Ghana at heart afford such a fee? This is unreasonable and should be thrown out at the Congress meeting,” he said in an interview with Happy FM.



“Setting up this proposal looks like a scheme being set up to deter others from contesting the incumbent, Kurt Okraku.



“From GHC5000 to GHC50,000? And their excuse is to cover the cost of elections? This is not the first we are having such elections. Such an excuse is flimsy.”



As the July 10 Congress meeting approaches, the GFA hopes to secure approval for these proposed changes.