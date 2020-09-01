Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Reject those seeking to destroy Ghana football – GFA President to stakeholders

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku has lashed out at some football persons for their public criticism of the association.



Addressing the 26th Congress of the GFA, an unhappy Kurt Okraku was strong in his condemnation of such persons as destructive elements in Ghana football.



He reminded them of the fact their penchant for attacking the FA is eroding the gains being made the association with respect to seeking sponsorships.



He tasked the football people not to welcome such people who in his wisdom are obsessed with denigrating the very brand he and his cohorts are striving to build.



Kurt Okraku commended Alhaji Grusah for exhibiting leadership and maturity in his call for people to disregard ‘naysayers’ and attend congress.



"The growth of our industry is dear to the heart of the Executive Council and the leadership of the Ghana Football Association. A few of us do not want the good of this family, they go to the public to malign the work of the family. It's about time we reject these people and say no to them".



“If I go to corporate Ghana on daily basis preaching Ghana football and yet some of us, just a few of us, continuously damage the image of the product we intend to love, that we spend our money on, we need to reject these people; we must say no to such people.



“Again, football is the only sport that brings all of us together. Football cuts across all religions, all political divides.



There’s only one football family; there cannot be two, we must always have one. We will disagree on issues, we will disagree on how I should work, but let’s think Ghana football first,” he stated.



Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah who was the special guest of honour urged the members not to desist from negatively criticizing the FA.



Isaac Asiamah asked them to recognize that a dent on the FA’s image will have adverse effect on them as well.



"When you damage a brand it affects you. It is critical. We need to make it attractive. Let's be guided by these principles. Sanctity, Integrity and Image of the game". Isaac Asiamah said at the GFA 26th Ordinary Congress.





