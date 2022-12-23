Regional weightlifting, bodybuilding competitions coming next year - Promoter

Bodybuilding of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive of Van Calebs Empire, Van Calebs has disclosed that his outfit will in the coming year embark on a mammoth project to grow and enhance the popularity of weightlifting and bodybuilding in the country.



Van Calebs says that despite some appreciable level of progress made by the two sporting disciplines, the country is still not at part with the best on the globe and that his firm will lead the charge to position bodybuilding and weightlifting as one of the country’s foremost sporting disciplines.



To achieve that, Van Calebs says he will team up with the respective associations and relevant stakeholders to hold competitions in all sixteen regions of the country.



The competition will draw the best weightlifters and bodybuilders from various towns and communities to compete at the regional level.



The first two from each region will qualify for the national event which will be held later in the year.



“I’ve realized the sports bodybuilding and weightlifting is growing in Ghana and we need more competitions to develop the sport. What I want to do to support is to host regional events. It will be done in all sixteen regions and the first and second from across the regions will meet in Accra for the ultimate strong man in Ghana in the contest”



He charged weightlifters and bodybuilders in the country to train hard and stake a claim for success when the competition kicks off.



He also appealed to the corporate world to come on board and contribute to the development of the sport.



Van Calebs added that the dates of regional events will be announced in the first week of January.



