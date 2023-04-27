Reformers fall as Spintex Knights continue winning run in Accra Basketball League

Basketball of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Followers of the Accra Basketball League were on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, treated to an action-packed display at the Prisons Basketball Court in Accra.



The week four encounter between the Spintex Knights and Reformers of Prisons which was billed to be a thrilling encounter lived up to the hype with both sides selling out what many have described as the match of the season so far.



At the end of the closely contested match, it was the Knights who silenced the supporters of Prisons who turned out massively to cheer on their team.



With a 63-54 scoreline at the end of the quarter, the Spintex Knights recorded their fourth consecutive win of the season and now look destined for the playoffs.



Speaking to pressmen at the end of the game, Coach Selorm Thomas admitted that the Reformers gave his team a difficult game.



He however commended his players for rising to the occasion and racking up a difficult win.



Coach Selorm Thomas also outlined the tactics he deployed to neutralize the shooting strengths of the Reformers who in the first and second quarters resorted to three-point shots.



Benjamin Omari, a point guard and deputy skipper of the Spintex Knights attributed the victory to hard work and discipline.



He noted the Knights have distinguished themselves as the best team of the season but will not underrate any team.



The coach of Reformers blamed the defeat on his players, accusing them of abandoning what they work on in training.



