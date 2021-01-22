Soccer News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Referees must protect Fabio Gama- stop gap Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith

Brazilian Fabio Gama

Interim Asante Kotoko coach Johnson Smith is pleading with referees in the Ghana Premier League to protect Brazilian import Fabio Gama from reckless and dangerous challenges.



Gama made his debut against Asante Kotoko and sparkled in the win against Liberty Professionals.



He has since become a target of most players and at the receiving end of tackles.



Smith, who has taken credit for bringing the best out of the pocket-size midfielder, wants special protection for Gama.



''Opponents have been fouling Fabio Gama. He suffered too many times and I will plead with referees to protect him,'' he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



''He is yet to get used to the Ghanaian style of Football. He's not strong enough.''