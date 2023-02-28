'Referees have killed our confidence' - Asante Kotoko PRO Director David Nyarko

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, David Obeng Nyarko has claimed that referees have consistently made wrong decisions, leading to a loss of confidence in the team.



The defending champions of the Ghana Premier League have been at the center of several controversial refereeing decisions this season, with some officials receiving bans for decisions involving their games.



Nyarko expressed his concerns during an interview with Oyerepa FM, stating that "We have several issues with officiating. As we talk, some referees have been banned because of some decisions they have taken against Asante Kotoko."



He went on to explain that the team has suffered from poor refereeing decisions, which has resulted in a loss of confidence among players.



Nyarko cited specific incidents where poor decisions were made, stating that "If you look at the points difference between us and the top team, it is seven points against our team."



"We conceded a clear offside goal at RTU. At half time, a lot of things went behind the scenes. Anyone who watched our game against dreams FC would realize that the players were shooting outside the box because they don’t have the confidence that they will get anything when they go into the box.



"Our confidence has been killed."