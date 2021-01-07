Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Referees begin training for Division One League start

Some Ghanaian referees

Selected Division One League referees and Assistant referees have converged at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for a three-day course ahead of the 2020/21 season.



The referees have been put into two groups. The training for the first group which began on Monday, January 4, ended yesterday.



The second group started immediately and is expected to end tomorrow.



Areas being treated at the short course include Technical, Integrity and CMS, Laws of the game, Amendments 2021, FIFA Law 12 (How to handle handball situations) and FIFA Law 11 (Positioning and reading of the game and practical training (Integrated training with players).