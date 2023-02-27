Referees are destroying our game - Coach Sefa on Aduana's penalty against Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Ghanaian coach and scout, Ebenezer Sefa has accused referees of destroying the game with their bad decisions.



According to renowned player scout, referee Amadu Ibrahim decided the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 game between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko with the 57th-minute penalty he awarded against Kotoko.



The closely contested game between Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park was separated through Sam Adams' penalty goal on Sunday, February 26, 2023.



Speaking after the game, coach Sefah who believes the tackle from Mohammed Alhassan was not enough for a penalty said the referees are destroying the game.



“The referees our destroying our game, how can you take such a penalty against Kotoko? It was never a penalty,” coach Ebenezer Sefah stated during the post-match analysis.



This is the 6th time Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup since 2017 when they last won it.



Asante Kotoko will now have to win the Ghana Premier League to qualify for the 2023/2024 CAF Inter Club competitions.







