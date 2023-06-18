Refereeing was the best event I really enjoyed - Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

In an extraordinary reflection on her illustrious career, former Ghanaian international and former Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, boldly declares that the exciting art of refereeing stands out as the most unforgettable event she has ever relished.



Breaking away from the conventional narratives, Tagoe-Quarcoo unveils her unparalleled passion for officiating the game, shedding light on the mesmerizing moments and unrivaled joy she experienced in the heart of the action.



Tagoe-Quarcoo served as a qualified referee from 2005, when she received her FIFA badge, until 2013, overseeing games in the Ghana Premier League and being known for being one of the referees chosen for the coveted 2010 FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany.



Before starting her career as a referee, Tagoe-Quarcoo played professionally for Ghana's women's national team. She expanded her commitment to the sport by switching from playing to coaching once she retired.



“Of all those sports I participated in, refereeing was the best event I really enjoyed. Even though there were hitches with came with hullabaloo, I could sit and read the laws of the game for close to five hours,” she said on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.



“Refereeing is an art. When women learn something and we are doing it, we do it systematically, we do it in a way that people will look at you and ask questions. Even the way we dress to officiate games is one of a kind,"



“I learnt it when I went to Portugal for a FIFA refereeing programme. When you take to the field, every eye is looking at you as a referee, make sure you know your stuff, and understand what you doing; you need to interpret the laws of the game on the pitch. You are a judge and should take decisions within a split second,"



“But, remember that people have spent so much to prepare their teams for the game and everyone is coming with the mentality of winning the game if you are not able to take the right decisions, it will affect you. It is not your association, it’s affecting you the individual. You are trained as a group, but when you are selected for a game, no one even looks at your assistants, it’s you in the middle. You are human and will make mistakes, but they should be minimal,”