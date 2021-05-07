Referee who awarded dubious penalty to Accra City against Accra Lions demoted

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Referee Abdul Ganiu Abdul Karim and Assistant 2 Paul Setsofia Kofi Deyegbe have been demoted to the lowest level for failing to interpret the basic rules of the game.



After a review of the game between Accra City Stars and Accra Lions by the Match Review Panel, the committee decided that the referee and his assistant referee exhibited a high level of incompetence.



The Match Review Panel found that the Referee disallowed a good goal in the 2nd half and awarded a penalty for a fair challenge by the defender on the attacker in the penalty area of Accra Lions FC.



Referee Edward Annan has also been banned for seven matches for awarding a bad penalty in the Division One League match between Star Madrid FC and Skyy FC.



The Committee has however exonerated Referee Emmanuel Baah after Nania FC’s petition on the referee’s performance in their Division One League match against Amidaus Professionals.