Referee runs for his life as angry players chase him with broken bottle during Division 2 match in Kumasi

O.B Amoah, the referee in a Division Two League match between Manso FC and Soccer for Souls FC had to run and seek cover after he was chased by unruly players of Manso FC.



According to a report by Asempa FM, players of Manso FC who were unhappy with the performance of referee O.B Amoah in a league game played over the weekend accused the referee of making biased decisions.



In the course of the game, a player of Manso FC is alleged to have picked up a broken bottle and gone after the referee with the intention to injure him.



The said player had the support of his colleagues who joined and chased after the referee.



The incident created chaos and brought the game to a halt as the security men present there we overpowered.



The report indicates that the police officers who were not more than ten had to call for reinforcement as they struggled to restore calm.



The police arrested five players from Manso FC but granted them police enquiry bail on Monday, March 14, 2023.



The game ended 5-0 in favor of Soccer for Souls FC.



