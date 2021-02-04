Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Referee denied us a perfect goal against Liberty – Aduana Stars coach

Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin

Aduana Stars coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has blamed referee Bashiru Dauda for his side's goalless draw in the Ghana Premier League clash with Liberty Professionals on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.



Fabin told reporters that Aduana Stars were denied a perfect goal which would have secured them the maximum points in Dansoman.



Bright Adjei's header in the 90th minute appeared to have crossed the line after hitting the upright before it was later collected by the host goalie, Kofi Baah.



"Well, I must say It was an average performance. But getting to the end we found our rhythm. Then we got a perfect goal but strangely the referee didn’t whistle for it. I am shocked,” Fabin said.



“We did our best. We scored a perfect goal which the ball hit the net before it came out. The referee was right on the spot and he was looking at the linesman, amazing.”



Aduana Stars will play host to WAFA on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.