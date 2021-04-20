Referee, Officials in Skyy vs Hasaacas clash banned

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The referee for Skyy FC’s Division One League home fixture against Sekondi Hasaacas, Eric Osafo Asamoah and his assistants have been handed four-game bans by the Ghana Football Association’s Match Review Panel.



Referee Osafo Asamoah and his officials according to the panel failed to properly conduct an inspection of the jerseys of Sekondi Hasaacas causing them to make a mistake during the course of the game.



After watching footages of the games, the Panel observed that some of the players of Hasaacas were wearing shirts which had the numbers on them different from the numbers on their shorts. This caused the referee to show the same player the two (2) yellow cards without the expulsion.



According to the Panel, the match officials namely: Asamoah Eric Osafo (Referee), Gbolomor Divine (Assistant 1), Ashai Seth Armah (Assistant 2), Asante Bismark (Fourth Referee) and Amoo Joseph William (Match Commissioner) failed to observe the inspection protocols of the players shirts (Jersey) and shorts which is the core purpose of inspection.



They equally failed to include it in their various reports even though their attention was drawn to the mishap.



The Panel therefore took the decision to suspend all four match officials for four matches.