Referee Laryea to handle RS Berkane and Coton Sport FC game

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been confirmed as centre referee for Wednesday’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup game between Moroccan side RS Berkane and Coton Sport FC from Garoua, Cameroon.



Daniel Laryea who was initially named as the fourth official for the match now replaces Botswana’s Joshua Bondo as centre referee.



The 33- year old would be assisted by Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich from Benin (Assistant I), compatriot Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant II) and Noureddine El Jaafari from Morocco (Fourth Official).



Other officials include; Robert Mangollo M'voulou – Match Commissioner- Gabon, Isam Shaaban - General Coordinator – Sudan, Ilboudo Serge Paulin Samuel - TV Assessor (Technical) - Burkina Faso



Hanane Tahiri Jouti - COVID-19 Officer - Morocco



The match comes off at Municipal stadium in Berkane on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.