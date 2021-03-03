Sports News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: GNA

Referee Laryea gets Horoya vs Wydad appointment

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea

Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will be the center referee for the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League match between Guinean champions Horoya AC and Wydad Athletic Club from Morocco.



Laryea, 34, would be assisted by Habib Judicael Oumar Sanou from Burkina Faso (Assistant Referee I), Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey from Ghana (Assistant Referee II) and Jean Ouattarra (Fourth Official).



Joseph Zangreyanogho from Burkina Faso would act as Match Commissioner.



Other officials include Abdoulaye Cisse from Senegal - General Coordinator, Mahmoud Taher from Egypt - Security Officer, Chukwudi Callistus Chukwujekwu from Nigeria - TV Assessor(Technical) and Mohamed Tafsir Soumah - COVID-19 Officer – Guinea



The game would be played at the Nongo-Stade General Lansana Conte stadium in Conakry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 16H00.

GNA