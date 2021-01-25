Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Referee Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong to officiate at 2021 U-20 AFCON

Referee Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong

Ghana’s Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong has been selected among match officials for the 2021 Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The 37-year-old who received his FIFA badge in January 2019, is part of an 18 assistant referee list made up of 16 male and 2 female assistant referees to officiate at the 16thedition of the twelve-team tournament.



Kwasi Acheampong, son to late referee Francis Brobbey, followed the steps of his father in 2006 and has now received his second appointment to a major tournament after partaking in the 2019 African Games in Morocco.



The 2021 Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Sunday, February 14, to Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Mauritania.



Attached is the list of officials for the tournament.