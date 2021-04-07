Referee Charles Bulu capable of officiating FIFA matches despite collapsing in AFCON game - Alex Kotey

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Retired FIFA referee, Alexander Neequaye Kotey is very optimistic Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu would be giving the opportunity to officiate another FIFA match.



FIFA Referee Bulu, collapsed 78th minutes into a Group K Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Abidjan between Ivory Coast and Ethiopia a week ago.



Although the referee regained consciousness and returned to the pitch, he was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.



However, reacting to the incident, Mr. Alex Kotey bemoaned the sunny weather in Ivory Coast as the reason why the referee collapsed.



“Bulu does not have any issue with fitness, he is an immigration officer and he is always training. For me, fitness was not his issue. From my conversation with them, they took their breakfast and left the hotel at 9:30am and here was a match that was played at a hot weather at 1:00pm.



If they knew the time of the match, what they should have done is to take more liquids and fruits to replenish the lost energy. So mainly I think it was due to dehydration.”



Though many have raised concerns that, the world governing football body are likely to sideline referee Charles Bulu from their list, Alex Kotey thinks otherwise



The retired FIFA referee, assured that FIFA would not be reluctant in approving referee Charles Bulu for future games.



He said, “I think what FIFA and CAF has requested for is his medicals to be sent to them. The doctors would also have to give a report about him. I don’t think he is at risk at all, this are some of the things that happen in association sports and football is not an exception.”



