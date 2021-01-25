Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Referee Brobbey to officiate at 2021 U-20 AFCON

Referee Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong

Ghana’s Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong has been selected among match officials for the 2021 Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The 37-year-old who received his Federation International Football Association (FIFA) badge in January 2019, is part of the 18 assistant referees selected for the competition.



The is made up of 16 male and two female assistant referees, who are scheduled to officiate at the 16thedition of the twelve-team tournament.



Kwasi Acheampong, son of late referee Francis Brobbey, has now received his second international appointment to a major tournament after partaking in 2019 African Games in Morocco.



The 2021 Total Africa U-20 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Sunday, February 14, to Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Mauritania.