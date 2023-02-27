Referee Amadu Ibrahim was threatened to award Aduana penalty – Kotoko coach

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo has alleged that referee Amadu Ibrahim was threatened by Aduana FC fans to award a penalty to their team.



The Porcupine Warriors were knocked out of the MTN FA Cup in Round 16 after losing by 1-0 to Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, February 26, 2023.



Sam Adams scored the only goal in the match in the 59th minute after Mohammed Alhassan brought down Isaac Mintah in the box.



Kotoko’s Burkina Faso coach, Seydou Zerbo who was disappointed with officiating lamented that the home team threatened the referee at halftime to award a penalty.



“Yes we were defeated but the referee won the match for Aduana Fc.



“I’m not somebody who talks too much about referees but the way they threatened the referee in the halftime, that’s why the referee changed his mind.



“About goal scoring, we couldn’t score a goal, it’s a deficiency that we are facing in the team now and we are going to rectify it.” Seydou Zerbo told StarTimes as interpreted by his assistant, Orlando Wellington after the match.



This is the 6th time Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup since 2017 when they last won the title.



JNA/KPE