Red-hot Kamaldeen Sulemana scores again in Nordsjaelland victory over Midtjylland

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana was on the scoresheet when FC Nordsjaelland beat FC Midtjylland in the Danish Superliga.



Sulemana scored from the spot and also missed another from the spot as Nordsjaelland recorded a 3-2 victory on Monday.



The hosts took the lead through an own goal by Ogochukwu Onyeka in the 29th minute at the Right to Dream Park.



Sory Kaba and Pione Sisto scored in the 45th and 54th minutes to put Midtjylland ahead.



Sulemana levelled matters for Nordsjaelland after converting a penalty in the 66th minute.



The 19-year-old with an opportunity to put the home side in front six minutes from full-time but he missed from the spot.



Ivorian youngster Simon Adingra put the icing on the cake to hand victory to Nordsjaelland with a 90th-minute strike.



Sulemana has scored now scored five goals in his last five matches taking in his tally in the season to nine goals in 25 appearances.