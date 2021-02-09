You are here: HomeSports2021 02 09Article 1175164

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Red Bull Salzburg's new signing Forson Amankwah to Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering

Former WAFA player, Forson Amankwah

Red Bull Salzburg have loaned new signing Forson Amankwah to Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.

This is to help the player adjust and give him first team experience as he moves to Europe for the first time.

The 18-year-old was unveiled on Monday, 8 February 2021 after signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Amankwah joined the Austrian champions from Ghana Premier League side West African Football Academy.

The midfielder was a key player for WAFA before his move abroad and was adjudged Man-of-the-Match in their season opener against King Faisal which they won 4-3 in Sogakope.

