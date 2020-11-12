Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Red Bull Salzburg release Majeed Ashirmeru for Sudan AFCON qualifier

Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg have finally released midfielder Majeed Ashimeru for the AFCON qualifiers between Ghana and Sudan, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The skilful midfielder was handed a late call up by Ghana coach C.K Akonnor for the doubleheader qualifiers with his club reluctant to release the Ghanaian.



But the player has been given permission to join the Black Stars as his ticket has already been issued for him to fly and join the rest of the team.



Unfortunately, Ashimeru will miss the first leg in Cape Coast as he arrives on Friday.



However, he will travel with the team to Omdurman for the second leg and could make his debut for the Black Stars against Sudan.



Majeed Ashimeru has been in scintillating form for Red Bull Salzburg and his omission from the initial squad released by the gaffer caused stir in Ghana, with fans questions the reasons for not inviting him.



The former WAFA star has played seven games this season, providing three assists so far.



He is expected to replace Thomas Partey who is out due to injry.

