Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru disappointed by UCL defeat to Atletico Madrid

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghanaian midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has expressed disappointment after Red Bull Salzburg suffered defeat to Atletico Madrid in matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.



The former WAFA star replaced Zlako Januzovic in the 63rd minute and he sparkled despite their 3-2 defeat to Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano.



"Hard-fought battle in Madrid last night. Sad with the outcome but we are not giving up," he wrote on Twitter after the game.



Ashimeru was in good form on the night scoring a 6.5 rating from statistical firm FotMob and had a 96% pass success in the game.



He won three duels and lost just one.



The skilful midfielder is expected to continue his fine form on Saturday when Salzburg host Swarovski Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga.



The 23-year-old has made five league appearances but yet to find the back of the net.



Last season, he played a key part in the league and cup double feat for Red Bull Salzburg.





