Record-breaker Benjamin Azamati books Olympic Games 200-metres ticket

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sprinter, Benjamin Azamati, over the weekend confirmed his place in the 200-metre competition of the 2020 Olympic Games.



Azamati booked his ticket to the Tokyo Games in grand style, setting a new record with a time of 20.13 seconds at the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Championship.



The former University of Ghana student will now be competing in three events having already qualified for 100m and 4×100m races.



Azamati also set a new LSC 100 metres record with a time of 10.03 seconds in the heat before bagging gold with 10.07s in the finals.



The 2020 Olympics qualifying time set for sprinters is 20.24s and the former University of Ghana star recorded a time 0.11s better.



The West Texas A&M University student is Ghana’s 100 metres record holder with a time of 9.97 seconds.



