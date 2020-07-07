Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu suspended for Valencia clash

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has been ruled of Real Valladolid's clash against Valencia in the LaLiga on Tuesday due to the accumulation of cards.



The 21-year-old did not make the trip to the Mestalla Stadium after

accumulating four yellow cards.



Salisu has emerged as one of the promising players in the world following his impressive output for Real Valladolid this season.



He has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Valladolid, scored one goal and registered one assist as his side look to avoid relegation.



The highly-rated defender has caught the attention of several European clubs including Rennes who were close to securing his signature.



Several clubs in the Premier League including Everton, Southampton and Manchester United have all shown interest in signing him this summer.

