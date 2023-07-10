Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger in Ghana for holidays

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is in Ghana, enjoying his holidays following a gruelling season where he had to combine club and national team duties.



The German international arrived in Ghana over the weekend and has been seen spending time with friends during his vacation.



Rudiger was spotted in the company of Ghanaian player Kingsley Schindler, as they both enjoyed their off-season break.



Prior to his visit to Ghana, Rudiger also visited his native country, Sierra Leone, where he made charity donations through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.



In 2022, the player used his World Cup bonus to cover the surgeries of eleven children in Sierra Leone.



Rudiger was part of Chelsea's squad that won the UEFA Champions League. However, he was unable to reach the final with Real Madrid last season.



Rudiger first visited Ghana in 2021 when he was with Premier League side Chelsea. The player came to Ghana after the 2020 Euros where he represented the German national team.



JNA/KPE