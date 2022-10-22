Real Madrid interested in signing Nico Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish giants, Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Spanish-born Ghanaian striker, Nico Williams.



Nico Williams has been impressive for Athletic Bilbao in the ongoing La Liga season.



His impressive outings earned him a call-up to the Spanish national team last season despite his senior brother, Inaki Williams switching nationality to play for Ghana.



According to reports, Bilbao have been negotiating with the player for some time to renew his contract, which expires in 2024 but at the moment nothing has been signed.



Nico's termination clause is 50 million euros.



Reports in Spain suggest that Real Madrid are looking for a winger for the right wing, a dagger to add Vinícius and make the team's transitions much more dangerous.



Florentino Pérez, who is the president of the side has not gone unnoticed by the explosion of Nico Williams.



The white club would be willing to pay the 50 million euros of the clause in a movement in which all those involved would win.



After 10 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, Nico has scored three goals for the side.



He is expected to earn a place in Spain's team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.